Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.35 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $90.35 million and $5.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Bitbns and BarterDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00710912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00123923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00109111 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002437 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,257,887 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Binance, Bitbns, Bittrex, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.