Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

KLIC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 361,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,405. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 272,946 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 74,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 64,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 52,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

