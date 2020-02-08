L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.18. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 59,153 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

