Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $25.70 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $61.89 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,065,606 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

