Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Lamden has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $30,508.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

