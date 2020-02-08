LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0677

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx and Kucoin. LATOKEN has a market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $56,920.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.89 or 0.03434903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00222378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00131153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS, OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.