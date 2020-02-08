Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Trading Down 11%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares fell 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.95, 1,147,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,084,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

