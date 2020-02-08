Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Insider Legg Mason, Inc. Purchases 49,554 Shares of Stock

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LM. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

