Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

