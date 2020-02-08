LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 957,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,652. The company has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $910,410.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 952.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.