LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Down 19.5%

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price fell 19.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $29.29, 957,051 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 644% from the average session volume of 128,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $25,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $397,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $391,481.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

