Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LII. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.36.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.39. 376,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.90. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $227.55 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $1,163,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lennox International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

