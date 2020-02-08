Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 1,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $190.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

