Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $79.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the lowest is $77.47 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $87.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $320.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $323.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $314.86 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $322.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 49,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 91.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

