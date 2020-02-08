LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 251,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 123.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

