LHT Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $820.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

999 (999) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

