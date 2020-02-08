Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.38. 429,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

