Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

