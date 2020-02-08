Liberty Oilfield Services’ (LBRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 1,131,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $877.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 717.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

