Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 895 ($11.77).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 938.50 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 948 ($12.47).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

