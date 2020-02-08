LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

LPTH stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 6,214,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,492. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.81% of LightPath Technologies worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

