LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 6,205,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

