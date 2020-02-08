Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.