Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 4,188,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 1,160,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

LGF.A has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

