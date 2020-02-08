Lisk Price Up 60.9% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00016725 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Coinbe and ChaoEX. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $201.04 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006204 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,001,548 coins and its circulating supply is 121,880,165 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Gate.io, BitBay, Huobi, Exrates, Coinbe, COSS, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Bit-Z, Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC, Coindeal and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.