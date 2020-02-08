Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,706. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $36,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,735 shares of company stock worth $13,291,867 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.