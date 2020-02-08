LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
