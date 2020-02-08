LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

