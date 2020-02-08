LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.36% from the company’s previous close.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. LiveRamp has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

