Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.82.

LVGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 525,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,959. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $104,362,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 372,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

