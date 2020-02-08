LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.08–0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.032-3.032 million.LMP Automotive also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

In other LMP Automotive news, Director Elias Nadim Nader purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 342,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,838,260.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

