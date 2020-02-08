Loop Capital Lowers W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Hold

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 575,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,840. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 737,664 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

