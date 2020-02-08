LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

WPX stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.29.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

