LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,223,623.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,086,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hess stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

