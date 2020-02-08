LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,616 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 208.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

