LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Toro by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.