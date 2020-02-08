LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 721.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Shares of OC stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.