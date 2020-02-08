LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 458 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $35,843,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

