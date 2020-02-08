LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

