LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisign by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Verisign by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Verisign by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,133,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $170.10 and a one year high of $221.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

