Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.84.

LITE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 1,378,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $89.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $7,724,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lumentum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

