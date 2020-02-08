Lunyr (LUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.66 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00011391 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, BiteBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, BigONE, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.