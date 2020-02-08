LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 12,497,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

