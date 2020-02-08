Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCBC shares. ValuEngine cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.