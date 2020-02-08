Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.47 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of M stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,701,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
