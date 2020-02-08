Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.47 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,701,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

