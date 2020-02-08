Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.52 EPS

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

