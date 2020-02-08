Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MGLN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MGLN traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Magellan Health has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 261.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Health by 1,448.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

