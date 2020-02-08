Magi (XMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Magi has a market capitalization of $218,089.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Magi has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Magi Profile

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,408,928 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

