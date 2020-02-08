MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 73.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

