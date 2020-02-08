MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 418.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 341,689 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 145,240 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 132,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 574.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 111,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,059,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,219 shares of company stock worth $6,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.60 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

