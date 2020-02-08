MAI Capital Management Has $639,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.